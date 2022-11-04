News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

New Poll Shows Eric Schmitt Beating Trudy Valentine On November 8th

Reporter Chris Barnum

Nov 3, 2022

Yet another good news poll for Missouri’s Attorney General as he tries to win the US Senate seat being vacated by retiring senior senator Roy Blunt.

The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt besting Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine by a 50% to 41%  margin. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided.

However among the 7% of voters who said they had already cast their ballots, Busch Valentine leads 67% to 30%.

Of the 70% who responded they were certain to vote, Schmitt leads 53% to 39%.

Schmitt, who previously led among women voters, now trails Busch Valentine in that category, but still holds the lead among men.

Geographically Schmitt leads in most of the state, but in greater Kansas City the two candidates are tied, and in Greater St. Louis, Busch Valentine is leading.

