There’s a new leader at the helm of the Missouri Special Olympics.

The Board of Directors recently appointed Dr. Larry Linthacum as President and CEO.

Linthacum has 30 years of experience in education and is currently the Superintendent of Jefferson City Schools, but he plans to retire on June 30th.

Currently there are more than 16,000 athletes across Missouri’s 115 counties participate in at least one aspect of the Special Olympics.

****More info:

The Board of Directors for Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Larry Linthacum as the statewide non-profit organization’s new President and Chief Executive Officer. Linthacum’s appointment positions SOMO to continue its long history of serving Missourians, of all ages, with intellectual disabilities. At the forefront of the organization’s mission are the athletes. SOMO serves these individuals with outreach and developmental programs, competitions, education, employment opportunities along with Healthy Athletes, which is a health and wellness initiative promoting proper diet, activity, partnerships and free health screenings. Currently more than 16,000 athletes across Missouri’s 115 counties participate in at least one aspect of SOMO.

“Our board of directors is thrilled to have a leader of Dr. Linthacum’s caliber join us,” said SOMO Board Chair Cathy Bumb. “Larry possesses the qualifications and expertise to ensure SOMO continues to positively change the lives of our brave athletes and their families. We look forward to building on SOMO’s successes under his leadership.”

Linthacum announced he will retire on-June 30, 2022 from the Jefferson City School District after serving as its Superintendent of Schools for seven years. He has nearly 30 years of experience in education, having served as superintendent, teacher, counselor and coach. He has a doctorate in education from the University of Missouri, where he played football as a tight end while working towards a business administration undergraduate degree. Linthacum and his family live in Jefferson City and he is active with several community organizations.

“I am super excited about the opportunity with SOMO. I am excited to lead and work collectively in transforming lives across Missouri, specifically our children and adults with intellectual disabilities,” said Linthacum.

In Linthacum’s role he will lead a team of 30 professionals in Missouri who are addressing inactivity, injustice, intolerance and social isolation of people with intellectual disabilities. Linthacum begins his new assignment in July of 2022 and will be headquartered at the Training for Life Campus in Jefferson City.