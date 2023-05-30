New Rescue Tools Arrive for the Sunrise Beach Fire District

Sunrise Beach Fire personnel are now better prepared to help residents and visitors in the district with the recent acquisition of two new battery powered rescue tools.

Chief Dennis Reilly says that a hydraulic ram and a spreader-cutter were ordered earlier this year using capitol improvement funds already budgeted.

The purchase had been slated for the end of this year but, by purchasing them now, it saved the district from having to pay out an extra 10-percent expected price increase on the tools this year.