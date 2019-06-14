New Ropes Course on Bagnell Dam Strip Will Take Family Fun to New Heights (68 Feet)

A new business venture coming to Lake Ozark is expected to provide family entertainment along with an outdoor dining area. The ropes course proposed by the owner of Tucker’s Shuckers cleared first reading at the most recent Board of Aldermen meeting.

Alderman Larry Giampa says the proposal is suited for all ages.

The Board of Aldermen has to pass second reading before that project can move forward. They’re expected to do that at the next meeting.