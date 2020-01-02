News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

New Rule Requires Overtime Pay for Salaried Workers

A new rule from the Department of Labor is officially in effect now. Consultant Sue Kmet says it’s been a long-time coming.

Many people who are paid a salary were not eligible for overtime pay before January 1st. That has all changed now, meaning a lot people may be eligible to make more money now for the work that they do. There are some exemptions based on the amount of salary the worker receives and the types of duties they have, as well as some exemptions for companies. More information is available at the Department of Labor website, www.dol.gov.

