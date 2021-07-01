News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

New Runway At Camdenton Airport Ready To Open

A new airport with a runway measuring 5-thousand and two feet is opening in the Lake Area.

Camdenton Memorial – Lake Regional Airport will open the runway at 7 am Thursday (this) morning, but there’s still work to be done on the project in the coming weeks.

The City of Camdenton says the airport will be open to daytime traffic only until the work is complete and the airport will be open through 10 am Tuesday, July 6th.

 

***Additional info:

The City of Camdenton is happy to announce that at 7:00 AM on July 1, 2021 (tomorrow morning) the Camdenton Lake Memorial-Regional Airport will re-open with their new 5002-foot runway.

The Airport will be open for daytime traffic ONLY until the lighting portion of this project is completed in the coming weeks. The Airport will be open through 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The airport will close temporarily during weekdays the next few weeks as construction is completed. Any questions relating to open and closed days and times can be found on the Lake Aviation Center website: http://www.lakeaviationcenter.com/ or by calling the Airport at 573-346-0300.

Thank you for your patience as we work to improve the quality of life in Camdenton.

