New School Year Guidance From DHSS Doesn’t Include Masks

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is releasing guidance for schools for the coming school year.

According to the guidance, school districts should prioritize COVID-19 prevention strategies to keep students in-person, but there are no statewide health mandates related to K-12 schools reopening and operating.

The new guidance also isn’t recommending that schools require masks for students, however, it notes that “policies regarding masks should be made at the discretion of the local boards of education.”

The CDC is recommending that schools maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students within classrooms and wearing masks on school buses.