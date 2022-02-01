News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

COVID 19 Local News Politics State News

New State Health Director Faces Some Backlash From Missourians

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 1, 2022 , , , ,

Backlash is being drawn towards the new Health Department Director in the Show Me State over COVID 19 Mandates.

On Monday, a protest took place at the State Capitol opposing the Governor’s nomination of Don Kauerauf, who claims vaccine mandates don’t work…especially for our healthcare professionals “The whole decision on forcing this on our healthcare professionals, by the federal government, is not very well thought out. It puts our healthcare workforce in a very precarious position and so we’re against it.”

A Senate Committee is deciding whether it will back the Governor’s Pick and could vote on his nomination today.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News State News Top Stories Weather Forecast

National Weather Service Warns of Impending Snow Storm

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Local News

MODOT Still Making Progress On Dam Project But Snow May Hinder That

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News School News State News

Schools Weight Options For Closing/Virtual For Upcoming Snow Storm

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

School Closings School News

School & Business Closings For Wednesday February 2nd, 2022

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Local News State News Top Stories Weather Forecast

National Weather Service Warns of Impending Snow Storm

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
COVID 19 Local News Politics State News

New State Health Director Faces Some Backlash From Missourians

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

MODOT Still Making Progress On Dam Project But Snow May Hinder That

Feb 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com