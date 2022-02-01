Backlash is being drawn towards the new Health Department Director in the Show Me State over COVID 19 Mandates.

On Monday, a protest took place at the State Capitol opposing the Governor’s nomination of Don Kauerauf, who claims vaccine mandates don’t work…especially for our healthcare professionals “The whole decision on forcing this on our healthcare professionals, by the federal government, is not very well thought out. It puts our healthcare workforce in a very precarious position and so we’re against it.”

A Senate Committee is deciding whether it will back the Governor’s Pick and could vote on his nomination today.