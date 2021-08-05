New State Law On COVID Pandemic To Take Affect This August

A new law relating to the coronavirus pandemic in Missouri is set to take effect.

Senate Bill 51 & 42 became a priority early on during this year’s regular legislative session.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville is the sponsor, and says this new law will address certain civil actions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic “It protects all those entities from opportunistic lawsuits. Those companies or entities, who were acting on good faith, are protected under the bill to make sure they’re not sued.”

Senator Karla May of St. Louis says some Missouri senators have concerns with this new law “that may cause someone to inadvertently be impacted by COVID 19.”

Another aspect of this new law protects religious organizations and medical professionals from liability, unless a plaintiff can prove clear and convincing evidence.

Senate Bill 51 & 42 will become law on Aug. 28.