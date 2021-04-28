New Study Shows One In Ten Public School Teachers In Missouri May Quit Soon

The Lake Area could be running low on public school teachers in the future, according to a study by Missouri State University.

The study shows one in ten public school teachers plan to quit the profession this year.

Around 62-percent of teachers in the survey say complications due to the COVID pandemic are the main reason they plan to step down.

The study also shows teachers in bigger cities and suburbs have been stressed out more than those in smaller towns.

Around 80-percent of Missouri’s public schools have been offering in-person classes during the 2020-2021 school year.