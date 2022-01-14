The newly created Missouri Supply Chain Task Force plans to hold their first meeting next week.

Governor Mike Parson established the Missouri Supply Chain Task Force to identify issues facing Missouri businesses and citizens and develop potential solutions to address these challenges.

The task force will convene a variety of stakeholders to identify potential improvements and solutions in the supply chain including logistics, all transportation modes, freight, labor, workforce development, distribution and warehousing.

The first meeting for the group will be next Thursday January 20th from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m in the Hearing Room at MoDOT’s main offices in Jefferson City.

***More info:

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri plays a key role in supply chain with its national central location, major interstates and the two largest rivers in the country. The global pandemic recovery, increased consumer demand and work shortages are contributing to historic supply chain shortages here, across the nation and around the world. Gov. Mike Parson has established the Missouri Supply Chain Task Force to identify issues facing Missouri businesses and citizens and develop potential solutions to address these challenges. The task force is co-chaired by Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna and Director of the Office of Workforce Development Mardy Leathers from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

The first meeting of the group will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 20, in the Hearing Room at MoDOT, 105 W Capitol in Jefferson City. The meeting will be available live or for post meeting viewing at www.modot.org/supplychaintaskforce. The meeting agenda and other pertinent materials will be available on the website. Future meetings will be held throughout the state providing opportunities for local stakeholder involvement. Each meeting will also have a virtual viewing option.

The following have been appointed to serve on this task force:

Chris Gutierrez, President, Kansas City SmartPort, Inc.

Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President, Multi Modal Enterprises, Bi-State Development

Caitlin Murphy, Founder and CEO, Global Gateway Logistics;

Dustin Quesenberry, Vice President of Operations, Contract Freights, Inc.

Todd Spencer, President, OOIDA

The task force will convene a variety of stakeholders to identify potential improvements and solutions in the supply chain including logistics, all transportation modes, freight, labor, workforce development, distribution and warehousing.

For more information, visit www.modot.org.