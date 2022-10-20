New Terminal Opening At Columbia Airport

The ribbon will be cut on a new terminal at The Columbia Regional Airport at a Wednesday morning event.

The 26 million dollar facility is 3 times larger than the current terminal.

The 52-thousand square foot building features sine new amenities including a restaurant and bar, and a Service Animal Relief station.

Governor Parson is among the dignitaries who’ll be on hand for the terminal’s grand opening.

Columbia Regional is one of 3 major airports linking commercial aircraft to the Lake Area, including Springfield-Branson Regional Airport and the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport.