News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

New Terminal Opening At Columbia Airport

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 20, 2022 , , ,
columbia regional

The ribbon will be cut on a new terminal at The Columbia Regional Airport at a Wednesday morning event.

The 26 million dollar facility is 3 times larger than the current terminal.

The 52-thousand square foot building features sine new amenities including a restaurant and bar, and a Service Animal Relief station.

Governor Parson is among the dignitaries who’ll be on hand for the terminal’s grand opening.

Columbia Regional is one of 3 major airports linking commercial aircraft to the Lake Area, including Springfield-Branson Regional Airport and the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Two Injured In Miller County Car Crash

Oct 20, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

New State Jobs Report Out Shows Payroll Increasing Yet Again

Oct 20, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News Top Stories

Two Arrests Made By HWP In Past 24 Hours

Oct 20, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Two Injured In Miller County Car Crash

Oct 20, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

New State Jobs Report Out Shows Payroll Increasing Yet Again

Oct 20, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

New Terminal Opening At Columbia Airport

Oct 20, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News Top Stories

Two Arrests Made By HWP In Past 24 Hours

Oct 20, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony