New Trooper Added To Lake Area's Troop F Region

The Lake Area’s getting another Trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Samuel Ponder is a graduate of the ‘Patrol’s 111th Recruit Class that graduated July 23rd.

Ponder went to Columbia College after graduating high school in 2014, and he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in computer information systems in 2019.

 

Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, is pleased to announce the assignment of one new trooper to Central Missouri. The trooper was a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 111th Recruit Class that graduated on July 23, 2021.

Trooper Samuel L. Ponder, of New Bloomfield, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 3, which serves the citizens of Boone County. Trooper Ponder was homeschooled and graduated in 2014. Trooper Ponder attended Columbia College, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in computer information systems in 2019. Trooper Ponder’s field training officer will be Trooper Gentry Pemberton.

