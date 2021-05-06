New Wallethub Study Shows Missouri Is 8th Best In The US For Nurses

A new study shows Missouri is the 8th best state in the U-S for nurses.

WalletHub.com says the Show Me State ranks fourth in the country in annual salary for nurses.

Missouri gets a ranking of 6th in the nation in nursing job-openings per capita and 11th in the U-S in average number of hours worked.

You can see the complete rundown of the survey right below.

***Additional Info***

With nurses working to administer the COVID-19 vaccine while facing continued PPE shortages, and with National Nurses Week kicking off May 6, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst States for Nurses, as well as accompanying videos.

In order to help new nursing graduates find the best markets for their profession, WalletHub compared the relative attractiveness of the 50 states across 22 key metrics. The data set ranges from monthly average starting salary for nurses to health-care facilities per capita to nursing-job openings per capita.

The Nursing Market in Missouri (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

13 th – Monthly Avg. Starting Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Monthly Avg. Starting Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 17 th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita

– Health-Care Facilities per Capita 26 th – Projected Share of Elderly Population by 2030

– Projected Share of Elderly Population by 2030 6 th – Nursing-Job Openings per Capita

– Nursing-Job Openings per Capita 4 th – Average Annual Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Average Annual Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 11th – Avg. Number of Work Hours

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ best-states-for-nurses/4041