New Warrant for Suspect in Lake Area Murder

More trouble for one of the three suspects charged in connection to the killing of a Columbia man whose remains were found earlier this month in the lake area. William Lucas, of Kaiser, now has a no-bond probation warrant on an original felony possession charge out of Miller County. The warrant was issued after Lucas was charged with accessory to first-degree murder and armed criminal action along with conspiracy to abandon a corpse after the, alleged, murder of Aaron Brantley. Court records show the no-bond probation warrant was issued describing Lucas as “a dangerous person.” Daniel Cole, from Montreal, faces the same charges while Christopher English, of the Eldon area, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse in connection to the Brantley killing. English has, since been released on $400-thousand bond with GPS monitoring.