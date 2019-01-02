New Year’s Eve Shooting Under Investigation

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after a shooting New Year’s Eve. Thomas Stogsdill, Jr, age 42 of Eldon, is charged with second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. He allegedly shot an unidentified female just minutes before the new year began. The incident happened on Sandstone Road outside of Eldon. The victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities.