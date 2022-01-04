Major damage is being reported after a house fire over the weekend on Lakeview Drive in Camdenton.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says that the call was received at 7:30 on Saturday morning and, upon arrival, a working fire with heavy smoke was discovered.

Fire personnel were able to start an interior attack and bring the blaze under control in about 15 minutes keeping fire damage confined to the back of the house.

The rest of the house received major smoke and water damage.

All occupants and pets, with the exception of a pet turtle rescued by firefighters, were able to get out of the unharmed before personnel arrive on the scene.

A preliminary report indicates that the cause of the fire was accidental and the Red Cross was also contacted to help with the displaced residents.