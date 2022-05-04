News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

New Zipline Attraction Opens In Camdenton

ByReporter John Rogger

May 4, 2022 , , ,

The Camdenton Area Chamber celebrated one of Camdenton’s newest attractions, Adrenaline Zipline Company, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The ceremony held on Friday, April 15th had many in attendance including Camdenton Chamber staff and Board Members, Adrenaline Zipline Co. staff and friends, as well as Miss Dogwood, Destiny Drake and Miss Teen Dogwood, Brooklyn Hanks.

Adrenaline Zipline is a new family friendly adventure that allows you to fly through the trees and experience the beautiful Osage landscape from eight ziplines and a swinging wood bridge.

 

*****More info:

Adrenaline Zipline Co. is located at 1996 S. Business Route 5, just minutes from Camdenton town square. This family friendly adventure allows you to fly through the trees and experience the beautiful Osage landscape from eight ziplines and a swinging wood bridge. Come explore the outdoors in a fun new way! Visit Adrenalineziplines.com for further details or you can find them on Facebook @ Adrenaline Zipline Co

##Photo provided

