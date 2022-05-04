The Camdenton Area Chamber celebrated one of Camdenton’s newest attractions, Adrenaline Zipline Company, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The Camdenton Area Chamber celebrated one of Camdenton’s newest attractions, Adrenaline Zipline Company, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The ceremony was held on Friday, April 15th at 11am and had many in attendance including Camdenton Chamber staff and Board Members, Adrenaline Zipline Co. staff and friends, as well as Miss Dogwood, Destiny Drake and Miss Teen Dogwood, Brooklyn Hanks.

Adrenaline Zipline Co. is located at 1996 S. Business Route 5, just minutes from Camdenton town square. This family friendly adventure allows you to fly through the trees and experience the beautiful Osage landscape from eight ziplines and a swinging wood bridge. Come explore the outdoors in a fun new way! Visit Adrenalineziplines.com for further details or you can find them on Facebook @ Adrenaline Zipline Co

##Photo provided