Newly Elected Candidates For Camdenton School Board Are Ready To Get To Work

On Monday, there will be two new members of the school board in the Camdenton R-3 School District.

One of those new members is Gail Griswold “about a year ago I went to a school board meeting, and students were complaining about classes being cut, issues with the budget and they weren’t being heard. I just noticed a real big disconnect between the school board and the community.”

Griswold tells KRMS News the first area she wants to work on is finances in Camdenton R-3 “we do annual audits that are required for a political subdivision, for the state to come in and really look at our procedures…even the one that we get annually says we have issues with our procedures, so I think that would be a good start.”

Griswold says she’s also concerned about the pay scale for entry-level employees in the Camdenton school district and also a policy forcing kids to wear masks at times during the school day “I spoke about that a lot during my campaign…it’s a big deal for me. You can get a job at Wal-Mart right now for $11 dollars an hour pushing carts, but an entry-level job as a custodian at the district is less than that. So, I think we need to understand our market.”

Brian Butts is the other new member of the Camdenton school board.