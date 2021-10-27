Next LOWA Meeting Will Discuss Watershed Boundaries For Gravois Arm & Linn Creek

The future environmental health of the big pond and plans on how to keep it healthy will be among the main topics during an upcoming meeting at Lake of the Ozarks.

The watershed alliance meeting will also provide an update on expanding the two watershed boundaries from Bagnell Dam to the 42-milemarker to include the Gravois Arm and Linn Creek.

Representatives from the Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance and other stakeholders will be on hand for the meeting which is set to run from 12-2 on November 18th at the Sunrise Beach Fire Station.

Sunrise Beach, MO. This is your opportunity to have planning input on the future environmental health of the Lake as we update and expand the watershed plan. Then new plan will expand the existing two watershed boundaries from Bagnel Dam to the 42 mile marker, bringing in the Gravois Arm and Linn Creek. Join LOWA at the Sunrise Beach Fire Station from noon to 2pm on Thursday November 18th to learn what this means and how you can become a stakeholder. RSVP with adminasst@LOwatershed.org or call 573-836-5080.