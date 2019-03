The next phase of an ongoing project to rehab nine bridges in Miller and Cole counties gets underway early next week. MoDot says the Route 54 bridges over the on-ramp in Eldon will be reduced to one lane beginning March 19th. Crews will be making deck repairs and adding a new driving surface. That phase of the project will last through mid-May. The overall project includes work on eight bridges in Miller County and one more in Cole County.