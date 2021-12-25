News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Politics State News

Nicole Galloway Facing Complain From Missouri Board Of Accountancy

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 24, 2021 , , , , ,

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is facing a complaint from an accounting oversight board and could be disciplined over her audit of Senator Josh Hawley.

The Missouri Board of Accountancy took action against her December 15th filing, involving a complaint and a hearing on the issue is scheduled for June 2022.

The issue at hand is a 2020 audit report that found Senator Hawley may have misused state resources as Attorney General during his run for the U.S. Senate.

In response to the audit, Hawley asked the accountancy board to investigate Galloway and her office for any violations of their accountants’ certifications.

The biggest issue at hand is a transcript of interviews with Hawley staffers that was released in the final audit report.

The board claims releasing that info is violating a state law against publicly releasing working papers relating to audit reports.

Galloway’s office says the interviews were released in an effort of transparency.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Churches Offer Christmas Services

Dec 24, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News Top Stories

Lake Regional Hospital Identifies Core Issues For Healthcare At The Lake

Dec 24, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics School News Top Stories

Morgan School Board Stands Against CRT Teaching

Dec 24, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Churches Offer Christmas Services

Dec 24, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News Top Stories

Lake Regional Hospital Identifies Core Issues For Healthcare At The Lake

Dec 24, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics School News Top Stories

Morgan School Board Stands Against CRT Teaching

Dec 24, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Drug Raid In Lebanon Nets Meth, Guns And One Person

Dec 24, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com