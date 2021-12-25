Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is facing a complaint from an accounting oversight board and could be disciplined over her audit of Senator Josh Hawley.

The Missouri Board of Accountancy took action against her December 15th filing, involving a complaint and a hearing on the issue is scheduled for June 2022.

The issue at hand is a 2020 audit report that found Senator Hawley may have misused state resources as Attorney General during his run for the U.S. Senate.

In response to the audit, Hawley asked the accountancy board to investigate Galloway and her office for any violations of their accountants’ certifications.

The biggest issue at hand is a transcript of interviews with Hawley staffers that was released in the final audit report.

The board claims releasing that info is violating a state law against publicly releasing working papers relating to audit reports.

Galloway’s office says the interviews were released in an effort of transparency.