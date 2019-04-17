Nine Offenders Sentenced to D.O.C. From Morgan County

Nine people convicted of crimes in Morgan County were sentenced to the Department of Corrections in March. Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee says seven of the cases involved possession of a controlled substance. Also on the list was one man, Jimmy Resendez, Jr., who was sentenced to two concurrent terms of seven years for failing to register as a sex offender.

Nine Offenders Sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections

Dustin G. Dunklee, Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that in Morgan County Circuit Court action in March of 2019 nine offenders were sentenced to terms of imprisonment in the Department of Corrections. The nine are:

1. Brandon C. Broswell – Sentenced to 8 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

2. Amy E. Karigan – Sentenced to 10 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

3. David J. Brewner – Sentenced to 8 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 5 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

4. Trevor Abbott – Sentenced to 4 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Class D Felony of Burglary 2nd Degree under RSMo 559.115 with preference for the 120 day Institutional Treatment Center program.

5. Jimmey A. Resendez Jr. – Sentenced to two concurrent 7 year sentences in DOC for two Class D counts of the Felony of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

6. Alicia N. Robertson – Sentenced to 3 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

7. Brian J. Smith – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Stealing a Controlled Substance.

8. Joshua J. Corpier – Sentenced to 5 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Stealing.

9. Mark B. Gremminger – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.115 with the preference for the 120 day drug treatment center.

