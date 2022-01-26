News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Nissan Recalls Nearly 800,000 Rogue’s Over Possible Fire Risk

Reporter John Rogger

Jan 26, 2022
person holding black nissan steering wheel

Heads up lake area Nissan drivers.

The company is issuing a recall for more than 793,000 small SUVs because water can get into wiring and in rare cases could start a fire.

The recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

The NTSA says water and salt can enter a wiring connector in the driver’s foot well, causing corrosion, which lead to an increased risk of a fire.

Nissan says it’s working on a repair solution and they expect to have it ready in the spring.

Owners will get a notification letter in the mail and will be told when they can come in for service.

