Heads up lake area Nissan drivers.

The company is issuing a recall for more than 793,000 small SUVs because water can get into wiring and in rare cases could start a fire.

The recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

The NTSA says water and salt can enter a wiring connector in the driver’s foot well, causing corrosion, which lead to an increased risk of a fire.

Nissan says it’s working on a repair solution and they expect to have it ready in the spring.

Owners will get a notification letter in the mail and will be told when they can come in for service.