Wed. Aug 23rd, 2023

 

No Bond Change For Danielle Thomas In Ongoing Embezzlement Case

All News RSS Feed Business Crime Top Stories Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023

No change in bond for Danielle Thomas of Sunrise Beach.

The 46-year-old appeared in custody Monday in Camden County Associate Circuit Court seeking a bond reduction from the current no-bond. That request was denied

Thomas is charged with felony stealing $25,000 or more and felony forgery.

It’s alleged that Thomas embezzled at least $2.8 million from her former employer who, according to courthouse records, remains unnamed at this point.

In a probable cause statement filed, Thomas admits to forging at least 367 checks and using the stolen money for personal expenses.

Thomas is being held in the Camden County Jail.

All News RSS Feed Business Crime Top Stories Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony