No Bond Change For Danielle Thomas In Ongoing Embezzlement Case

No change in bond for Danielle Thomas of Sunrise Beach.

The 46-year-old appeared in custody Monday in Camden County Associate Circuit Court seeking a bond reduction from the current no-bond. That request was denied

Thomas is charged with felony stealing $25,000 or more and felony forgery.

It’s alleged that Thomas embezzled at least $2.8 million from her former employer who, according to courthouse records, remains unnamed at this point.

In a probable cause statement filed, Thomas admits to forging at least 367 checks and using the stolen money for personal expenses.

Thomas is being held in the Camden County Jail.