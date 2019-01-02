No Business Listed for First Meeting of 2019 in Osage Beach

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen is scheduled to meet in regular session Thursday night. It won’t last long. There is nothing on the agenda for the first meeting of the year. The board’s expected to be in session long enough to approve the minutes of the last meeting and pay the bills. There is no action under either unfinished business or new business and there are no discussion items listed. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6pm in city hall.
