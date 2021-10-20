No Change In Bond For Statutory Rape Suspect In Camden County

A Sunrise Beach area man in the Camden County Jail on a charge of First-Degree Statutory Rape will continue to be held without bond. Appearing in custody this week, 22-year-old Trevan Isaacs waived his right for a scheduled bond appearance hearing. According to the probable cause statement filed Camden County, Isaacs admitted that he knew the female victim was under the age of 14 at the time and that the two engaged in sexual intercourse. A counsel status hearing for Isaacs is scheduled for next week in Camden County…Isaacs also has an open case with a similar charge ongoing in Morgan County.