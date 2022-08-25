As the week begins there’s no date yet for a workshop meeting in Osage Beach which aims to refine a proposal to make changes in the city’s Tax Increment Financing Program.

However, Mayor Michael Harmison says by the END of the week the session should be scheduled…“This will be done as soon as possible….it is very very important. I know our city administrator is working on a date, but it will happen very soon and we will publicize it everywhere.”

The TIF Policy has become a topical matter given its possible role in the redevelopment of the troubled Osage Beach Outlets Mall.

The city board last week deferred action on changing the policy until the workshop session is held.