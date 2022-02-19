News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

No End in Sight for Bagnell Dam Project

MODOT officials say they don’t yet know of the reopening date for the Bagnell Dam. The bridge was initially set to reopen in early december, but due to previously unanticipated structural issues, the date had to be pushed back. 

Lake area MODOT engineer Bob Lynch said this week that the contractor is currently working on the expansion joint seal replacement and barrier wall repair. The repairs are supposedly sensitive to cold temperatures, which has lately impacted the build’s progress.

MODOT says the rehabilitation of the bridge should last for 20 years.

