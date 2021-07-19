News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

No Immediate Asbestos Risk At Camden County Courthouse – Removal Is Recommended

By

The Camden County Commission is reporting there’s no asbestos risk in the Hugh Phillips Annex of the County Courthouse.

The Missouri DNR now says the building’s in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations after a previous inspection done earlier this year.

“The was a different between the inspection done by Mr. Rick Bryant and the inspection that I did” says environmental specialist Roderick Manuzon with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

He tells KRMS News his inspection centered around whether or not previous renovations of the building released asbestos “previously they renovated the facility. The removed some carpet and added some walls, they also renovated some toilets. So those were the things that I checked.”

The Bryant inspection did find asbestos in the building, but Manuzon says those areas were not affected by the renovations.

“I think we were there three different times, found 11 areas that contained asbestos…but these were non-friable asbestos, meaning they do not have to be removed” says Inspector Rick Bryant.

He tells KRMS News he did recommend they remove it none-the-less “when you have asbestos present, there’s always a risk. There’s not necessarily, as I explained to everyone involved, an immediate risk for everyone involved…because it’s in basement and it’s non-friable. But it’s absolutely IMPERATIVE that people understand they’re NOT to disturb it. You can’t hit it, bang it…you can’t make it friable!”

The estimated cost of removing the non-friable asbestos is around $6-thousand dollars, according to Bryant.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, Politics, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com