No Laser For Camden County Prosecutor Just Yet – Item Tabled For Further Discussion

A high-tech crime scene laser scanner will NOT be on its way to the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office…at least not right now.

A request by prosecutor Caleb Cunningham for the county commission to approve the lone bid, for about $92-thousand, was passed on during Thursday’s meeting.

The issue was tabled for a later date after objections were raised, mainly, by Commissioner James Gohagen.

Gohagen had concerns that there was only one bid received, and that reports on KRMS News contained more info about the possible purchase than what the prosecutor, himself, provided to the commission…not to mention the price-tag.

The issue is expected to be brought up at another commission meeting sometime in the near future.

