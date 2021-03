Two people are rescued after water rises in Maries County, trapping them in their vehicle.

According the Sheriff’s Office, numerous agencies raced to help the trapped individuals stuck on a low water crossing at Maries County Road 527.

Officials say no one was injured during the rescue.

The vehicle was pulled from the water, and after a battery change it was back up and running.

The Vichy Fire Department, the Rolla Fire and Water Rescue Team and the Highway Patrol assisted in the rescue.