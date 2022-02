So far so good for lake area power providers.

As of this morning, no power outages were reported in the Lake Area or the Lake Region.

Ameren shows no power outages statewide while only a handful of cooperatives are experiencing power outages, most of them north of Interstate 70.

Evergy, who provides power to the west side of the Lake and into Truman lake, is also reporting no outages, except a small cluster around the Kansas City area.