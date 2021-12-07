No school for the Eldon Mustangs today.
Students are being told to stay home due to communications issues within the district.
The school indicates in a release that the computer systems needed to run the school were attacked by ransom ware over the weekend.
A Cyber Security team is currently working on restoring the systems and needed to take the entire school offline, which includes all communications devices, thus prompting a closure of the schools.
In a Facebook post, school officials say they hope to have the issues restored in time for extracurricular activities in the afternoon.
****Recent release by Superintendent Matt Davis:
The Eldon School District is working through a ransom ware attack on the district’s servers. The cyber attack was discovered on December 5 by the district’s technology director.