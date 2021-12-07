News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

No School For Eldon Mustangs This Tuesday December 7th

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 7, 2021

No school for the Eldon Mustangs today.

Students are being told to stay home due to communications issues within the district.

The school indicates in a release that the computer systems needed to run the school were attacked by ransom ware over the weekend.

A Cyber Security team is currently working on restoring the systems and needed to take the entire school offline, which includes all communications devices, thus prompting a closure of the schools.

In a Facebook post, school officials say they hope to have the issues restored in time for extracurricular activities in the afternoon.

 

 

****Recent release by Superintendent Matt Davis:

The Eldon School District is working through a ransom ware attack on the district’s servers. The cyber attack was discovered on December 5 by the district’s technology director.

The technology director worked through the weekend to restore access to computer systems needed to open school on Monday.
On Monday the school district brought in a cyber security team to do a forensic analysis of the attack. At approximately 9 pm the cyber security team decided it would be best to close down the internet completely which includes the district’s phones, paging systems, and security cameras. The cyber security team is working to resolve this issue.
At this point, no data has been accessed or destroyed.
We appreciate your patience while we work to resolve this matter.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Indictments Handed Down To Those Involved In Mule Schemes

Dec 7, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Longtime Miller County Deputy Retires

Dec 7, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News

MoDOT Introduces Unfunded “Wish List” for Mid-Missouri

Dec 7, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Indictments Handed Down To Those Involved In Mule Schemes

Dec 7, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Top Stories

No School For Eldon Mustangs This Tuesday December 7th

Dec 7, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Weather Forecast

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday December 7th

Dec 7, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Longtime Miller County Deputy Retires

Dec 7, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com