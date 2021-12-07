No school for the Eldon Mustangs today.

Students are being told to stay home due to communications issues within the district.

The school indicates in a release that the computer systems needed to run the school were attacked by ransom ware over the weekend.

A Cyber Security team is currently working on restoring the systems and needed to take the entire school offline, which includes all communications devices, thus prompting a closure of the schools.

In a Facebook post, school officials say they hope to have the issues restored in time for extracurricular activities in the afternoon.

****Recent release by Superintendent Matt Davis:

The Eldon School District is working through a ransom ware attack on the district’s servers. The cyber attack was discovered on December 5 by the district’s technology director.

The technology director worked through the weekend to restore access to computer systems needed to open school on Monday.

On Monday the school district brought in a cyber security team to do a forensic analysis of the attack. At approximately 9 pm the cyber security team decided it would be best to close down the internet completely which includes the district’s phones, paging systems, and security cameras. The cyber security team is working to resolve this issue.

At this point, no data has been accessed or destroyed.

We appreciate your patience while we work to resolve this matter.