Non-Compliant Sex Offender Arrested In Miller County Drug Bust

A non-compliant sex-offender and another woman are facing charges after a drug bust in Miller County.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force went to a home on Castle Road in Brumlee on a drug complaint.

The deputies say they got permission to search the home and when doing so they found meth and other drugs.

Investigators say Brian Burd and Rebecca Webster were both arrested and taken to the Miller County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office says Burd is the non-compliant sex-offender and he’s charged with failure to register and also possession of a controlled substance, among others.

Webster was taken in on felony warrants and is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance.