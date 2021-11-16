Non-Profit To Open Alcohol/Drug/Mental Abuse Center In Lake Ozark Wednesday

Lake Residents who are fighting alcohol and drug abuse or mental health issues will soon have a place to help fight the fight.

The BEAM Lighthouse Recovery Community Center is set to open its doors this week in Luby’s Plaza along Bagnell Dam Boulevard in Lake Ozark.

Co-founder Burma Cenovich says the center will provide a network of individuals who share the common goal of sobriety and support to others.

BEAM is a not-for-profit venture with a ribbon cutting and grand opening set for 11:30 Wednesday morning.

***More info:

Lake Ozark, MO—November 15, 2021. Like “The Little Engine That Could”, The BEAM Lighthouse Recovery Community Center is ready to open to city leaders, supporters, volunteers and guest espousing the value of optimism and hard work. And yes, we are a recovery community center in the heart of restaurants and bars.

The space has been transformed from a former pizzeria to a jewel in Luby’s Plaza on the Bagnell Dam Strip. Co-founders Burma Cenovich, CEO and Benefactor and Lydia Porter, COO, invite the community to the official Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Wednesday, November 17 at 11:30am at 1371C Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

A recovery community is a network of individuals who share the common goal of lifelong sobriety and offer support and fellowship to their peers. The BEAM is the facility to offer just that to guests already in recovery or seeking recovery from drug and alcohol substance abuse as well as mental health disorders.

The BEAM is a non-profit facility for the recovery community that offers local networks of non-medical recovery support services.

BEAM is an acronym for Burma Eric Abbey Marin, the first names of the Cenovich family. ‘Beams of light…Rays of Hope’ depicts the work that will emanate from the center and aid the Lake of the Ozarks community.