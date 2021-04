A man accused of killing a Marshfield man in Laclede county is pleading not guilty to first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

30-year-old Shane Patrick Norman of Eldridge appeared before a Judge on Monday.

He’s accused in the murder of 33-year-old Nathan Young, who’s dismembered body was found in a creek last November after he went missing, shortly after winning the lottery.

Norman had worked with Young prior to the incident.

Norman’s next court appearance will be April 27th.