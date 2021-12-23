News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Norton Gets New Attorney In Rainwater Murder / Kidnapping Case

Reporter John Rogger

Dec 22, 2021 , , , , ,

A man facing murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Dallas County Resident Cassidy Rainwater, is getting a new attorney.

Dallas County Judge Lisa Henderson granted a request by Timothy Norton of Lebanon, to hire Thomas Kirsch to represent him in the case.

Norton and his accomplice, James Phelps, are being held in connection to Rainwater’s death after investigators found humans remains on a nearby property belonging to Rainwater’s Grandfather, and part of her flesh in Phelps’ freezer.

Norton’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 2nd and both Norton and Phelps remain in jail without bond.

Reporter John Rogger

