Nov. 2 Hearing Date Set for Sunrise Beach Fire District Board Seat

A court hearing has been scheduled for later this week on a petition filed over the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board.  At issue is whether board member Denise Dill is serving in her position lawfully or if she vacated her seat by not running for election in April.  The hearing scheduled for November 2nd won’t settle the issue, though.  Attorney Jay Kirksey says the hearing is only to determine if board member Bob Hemen has legal standing to file the petition.  If it’s found that he does, another hearing will be scheduled to actually make a determination on the petition itself. 

