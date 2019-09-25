News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Now Hiring: School Bus Drivers Needed

Supt. Tim Hadfield

Area school districts continue to try to solve a common problem.

Camdenton schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says the board of education recently declared a critical shortage of bus drivers, which allows them to hire retirees who normally would fall under restricted pay guidelines. Hadfield says he thinks the amount of responsibility and split shifts are potential reasons why it’s hard to find drivers. But he says the experience is a very rewarding one if you’re willing to take it on.

This is at least the second year in a row that the district has declared a critical shortage. If you’re interested in being a bus driver, for any school district, contact your local board of education.

