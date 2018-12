The pilot of a plane that crashed into power lines near Boonville last year was apparently under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. According to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board, 67-year old Charles McCutcheon of Fayette had cocaine and methamphetamine in his system, along with diphenhydramine and clonazepam. The crash killed McCutcheon and a passenger, 49-year old Bryan Roth of Franklin.