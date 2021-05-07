Number Of Motorcycle Fatalities Rapidly Increasing Across Missouri

Deaths on motorcycles are rising around the state of Missouri, despite that helmet law that went into effect in August.

“As a result of that….coincidentally or not, we’re seeing an increase in the number of Motorcycle Fatalities…and the number of those not wearing helmets have increase greatly from the last two years” says Sergeant Mike McClure with the Patrol.

He tells KY3 TV there were 11 motorcycle-related deaths recorded around Missouri in 2020.

But after four months in 2021, the number of motorcyclists killed is 18.