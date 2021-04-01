Numerous Candidates Compete For Your Vote In Camdenton R-3 School Board

The race for Camdenton School Board is heating up just days before the election.

The candidates include Diane Peck, Paula Brown, Laura Davis, Brian Butts and Gale Griswold.

At Wednesday night’s Candidate Forum all 5 debated on what role the State should have in making decisions about our school and it’s district.

Candidate Gail Griswold says she’s upset with how the State handled the COVID 19 reopening “I was pretty disappointed that the State mislead our local community on what they could do to re-open at the beginning of our school year…and I think we have to be a little bit tough, and to challenge them to make sure our kids are getting the best education they can.”

Candidate Brian Butts says the State should focus on setting Academic Goals, but it’s up to the community to solve them “the state should determine where the students should be at when they are done and along their way in their education, and it should be up to the local level and the community to decide how best to do that.”

Candidate Laura Davis says the state is willing to listen to the community, unlike the Federal Government when it comes to academic changes in the system “they have been very much revamped over the past couple of years, when people were concerned with maybe too much of the Federal Government weighing in on that. I guess that’s one good example of how the State actually reached out to local people and we got a weigh-in from this community, so that’s really exciting.”

You can watch the full forum on our website by clicking on the candidate forum section.