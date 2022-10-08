Numerous Criminal Case Updates Being Provided By Miller County

In news from the Miller County Prosecutor’s Office – One man convicted of trying to shoot his ex-wife inside an Eldon funeral home last year has been sentenced to prison…while another man’s murder trial has been granted a change of venue.

Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Winfrey says Bradley Duncan of Eldon was found guilty of First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon and was given a 34 year sentence on Wednesday.

Also the first-degree murder trial for Christopher English of Eldon for a fatal shooting in Kaiser in 2019 will be held in Laclede County, though in a statement Winfrey does not specify the reason for the change.

English is charged for the 2019 death of a man in what authorities say was a drug deal gone bad.