News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

Numerous Criminal Case Updates Being Provided By Miller County

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 7, 2022 , , ,
brown wooden smoking pipe on white surface

In news from the Miller County Prosecutor’s Office – One man convicted of trying to shoot  his ex-wife inside an Eldon funeral home last year has been sentenced to prison…while another man’s murder trial has been granted a change of venue.

Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Winfrey says Bradley Duncan of Eldon was found guilty of First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon and was given a 34 year sentence on Wednesday.

Also the first-degree murder trial for Christopher English of Eldon for a fatal shooting in Kaiser in 2019 will be held in Laclede County, though in a statement Winfrey does not specify the reason for the change.

English is charged for the 2019 death of a man in what authorities say was a drug deal gone bad.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Shots Fired During FBI Raid Near Warsaw

Oct 7, 2022 News Press Release
Crime Local News Top Stories

Lake Ozark Search Warrant Results in Multiple Drug Offenses

Oct 7, 2022 News Press Release
Local News Politics Top Stories

One Week Left To Register To Vote For November Elections

Oct 7, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Shots Fired During FBI Raid Near Warsaw

Oct 7, 2022 News Press Release
Crime Local News Top Stories

Lake Ozark Search Warrant Results in Multiple Drug Offenses

Oct 7, 2022 News Press Release
Crime Local News Top Stories

Numerous Criminal Case Updates Being Provided By Miller County

Oct 7, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Politics Top Stories

One Week Left To Register To Vote For November Elections

Oct 7, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum