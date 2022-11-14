News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News Top Stories

Numerous Deer Related Crashes Continue As Deer Season Gets Underway

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 14, 2022 ,

The State Highway Patrol and MO-DOT are again reminding drivers of the danger posed by deer at this time of year.

The latest deer-related accidents to happen within the Troop F District happened within hours of each other near Jefferson City leaving the drivers with moderate injuries.

Shortly after midnight a 39 year old Jefferson City man struck a deer with a Wildfire Scooter and was ejected.

A few hours later another Jefferson City man in a Jeep Wrangler struck a deer and ran off the left side of the road, then over-corrected causing the vehicle to run off the right side before overturning.

He too suffered moderate injuries.

