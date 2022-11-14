Numerous Deer Related Crashes Continue As Deer Season Gets Underway

The State Highway Patrol and MO-DOT are again reminding drivers of the danger posed by deer at this time of year.

The latest deer-related accidents to happen within the Troop F District happened within hours of each other near Jefferson City leaving the drivers with moderate injuries.

Shortly after midnight a 39 year old Jefferson City man struck a deer with a Wildfire Scooter and was ejected.

A few hours later another Jefferson City man in a Jeep Wrangler struck a deer and ran off the left side of the road, then over-corrected causing the vehicle to run off the right side before overturning.

He too suffered moderate injuries.