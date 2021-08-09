News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Numerous Lake Area Murder Cases Are Being Found “Not Guilty” After Years On The Docket

By

closeup photo of gavel

Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

The number of murder cases filed in the Lake Area continues to dwindle with, at least, four of the defendants no longer facing charges.

The most recent, Thomas Capps of Stover, was found not guilty in late May of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Capps had been accused of staging a home invasion, reportedly, as a defense for his son to cover for allegedly shooting Ronald Salmons back in 2015.

Christine Zahn, of the Camdenton area, was also found not guilty by a jury back in March on the same charges after, allegedly, shooting her on-again-off-again boyfriend back in 2018.

Two other Lake Area residents, Tabatha Carter and Larry Matthews, had murder charges filed against them dropped before their trials could begin.

There are five other murder cases plus another four cases of involuntary manslaughter for drug-related deaths which do continue progressing through the courtrooms.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com