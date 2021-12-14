There’s a ton of local meetings taking place today across the Lake Area.

The Morgan County School Board will be meeting at 6pm in the Middle School Library.

Items for their agenda include a professional development report, a school audit and various budget amendments for the school year.

That meeting is open to the public.

The Camden County Commission is also meeting today.

Items on their agenda include Tax Abatements, a budget hearing and the Peninsula Development Funding agreement.

Their meeting takes place in the old courthouse and it is also open to the public.

The city of Camdenton’s Planning and Zoning division are also meeting at 6pm this evening to discuss a Lot Boundary Adjustment for 145 Fourth Street.

Details on Morgan School Board Meeting:

Details on Camden Commission Meeting:

Details on Camdenton P&Z Meeting: