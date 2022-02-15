A large number of municipal official officials from the Lake Area and around the state are gathering today in Jefferson City.

It’s part of the 52nd annual Missouri Local Municipal Legislative Conference held at the Capitol Plaza hotel.

Members of the group will be meeting to discuss current legislation affecting local Governments and talk with State Legislators.

Speakers today include Representatives Bill Falkner and Louis Riggs, with Governor Mike Parson and Representative Doug Richey speaking during tomorrow’s sessions.

***More info:

MISSOURI MUNICIPAL LEAGUE LEGISLATIVE CONFERENCE

WHO: Missouri Municipal League

WHEN: February 15, Noon-7 p.m.

February 16, 8-9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Capitol Plaza Hotel and Convention Center

415 W. McCarty

Jefferson City, Missouri, 65101

WHAT: More than 200 Missouri local municipal officials and municipal staff will gather for the 52nd MML Legislative Conference at Capitol Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Jefferson City, Missouri, Feb. 15-16, 2022. Officials will learn about current legislation affecting local government and meet with their state legislators.

Highlights:

Tuesday, Feb. 15:

Noon Welcome Luncheon

12:30 p.m. Rep. Bill Falkner (R-10)

1 p.m. Rep. Louis Riggs (R-05)

2-4:30 p.m. Legislative visits at Missouri State Capitol

6:30 p.m. Dinner

Wednesday, Feb. 16:

8 a.m. The Honorable Governor Mike Parson

8:30 am. Rep. Doug Richey (R-38)

9:30 a.m. Adjourn

Find the full schedule at www.mocities.com.