Numerous New Laws Set To Go Into Effect Across Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is offering details on several new laws that are about to go into effect in the Lake Area and around Missouri.

Beginning August 28th, respiratory chokeholds are being prohibited by law enforcement officers, unless they’re defending themselves or another person from serious physical injury or death.

Starting March 1st of next year, law enforcement agencies will be reporting use-of-force incidents involving police officers to a data base run by the FBI.

On March 1st 2023, the Department of Public Safety will then report the data on use of force incidents to the public.

New laws are also set to go into effect that will require law enforcement officer to have their mental health examined once every three to five years.

The Critical Incident Stress Management Program will also offer services to law enforcement officers who have responded to a critical incident or emotionally difficult event.

A fund for those resources is being set up within the State Treasury to help pay for consultation, risk assessment, education and any other crisis intervention measures necessary.

Also, if you’re convicted of human trafficking in the state of Missouri, you will not be making a living by driving a commercial vehicle.

A lifetime ban for all human trafficking convicts goes into effect August 28th.

And a Missouri fuel tax of 2.5 cents per gallon goes into effect in October, and that will keep going up another 2.5 cents each fiscal year until it reaches 12.5 cents by July 1, 2025.