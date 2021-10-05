Numerous Republicans To Visit Lake Area This Fall

It’ll be a busy month for Lake Area Republicans with a couple of high-profile visits this month.

Les Larson from the Camden County Republican Club says that U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is expected to appear for an event on Friday, the 15th, at the Seven Springs Winery in Linn Creek, while Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe will make an appearance at the Republican club’s next monthly meeting at the Community Christian Church, in Camdenton, on Tuesday the 19th.

The Republican Central Committee will also be sponsoring a county board discussion at the Little Theater on the Camdenton School District campus on the 20th.

The discussion is expected to be attended by County Commissioner James Gohagen.

No public comment will be taken during the discussion.